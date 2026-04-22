'Working Conditions Became Intolerable': Kylie Jenner Sued By Ex-Housekeeper Over 'Toxic & Abusive' Work Environment

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is facing a lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper, who has accused her workplace of being a “toxic and abusive” environment. According to court documents, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez began working at Jenner’s Los Angeles residence in September 2024 and continued until August 2025.

In her filing, she alleged that she was “treated with hostility and exclusion” by other staff members during her time at the property.

Vasquez, who described herself as a “Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic,” claimed she faced “discrimination, harassment and retaliation...based on her race, national origin, religion and disability.”

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According to reports, while Jenner, 28, has been named as a defendant along with Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services, the lawsuit does not accuse her directly of any specific offensive actions.

The complaint details several allegations regarding her treatment at the Hidden Hills mansion. Vasquez claimed she was “routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment.”

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She further alleged that colleagues mocked her accent, snapped their fingers at her, and forced her to complete tasks assigned to others, treating her “as inferior because of her Salvadoran background.” The situation reportedly escalated in March 2025, when a supervisor allegedly threw hangers at her feet during a confrontation.

Vasquez stated that she raised concerns about her treatment with the reality star and the associated companies, but claimed that no “corrective action” was taken and her complaints were “dismissed, mocked or ignored.” She also alleged that she was asked to work at Jenner’s boyfriend’s Beverly Hills residence, reportedly belonging to Timothée Chalamet, without being reimbursed for expenses such as transportation.

Following her complaints, Vasquez claimed she experienced a “loss of wages” and developed “anxiety, severe stress and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.” She went on medical leave in July 2025 and resigned the following month, stating that “the working conditions had become intolerable.”

The former employee is now seeking damages, including compensation for unpaid wages and emotional distress.

Jenner has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.