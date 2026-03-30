Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Turns Up Heat In Breezy Beach Vacation Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 30, 2026
Kylie jenner is serving beach body goals in her recent vacation pictures she dropped on social media.
In one of her beach looks, she donned a black string bikini & a gold Y2k belly chain.
She was last spotted at the Oscars awards 2026, earlier in March where she wore a a red sequinned Schiaparelli gown featuring a keyhole cutout and plunging neckline.
Jenner captioned her beach dump, "having the time of my life," as she continue to enjoy the breezy vibes.
The beach side staycation gave relaxed vibes as Kylie also added a cat picture in the dump.
The Khy Clothing founder posted several pictures serving ultimate inspiration for Instagram-worthy bikini pictures.
Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art