'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not Post Clickbait Video (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor averted a major mishap on Saturday as she arrived for the roka ceremony of her cousin Aadar Jain in Mumbai. The actress was seen tripping soon after getting off her car, and she later made a special request to the paparazzi to not use the video as clickbait.

Despite her request, a video of the incident has now gone viral. Karisma looked gorgeous in a navy blue heavily embroidered anarkali. As soon as she got down her car outside Aadar's residence, the actress missed a step and almost fell, but she managed to quickly regain her balance.

She then posed for the paparazzi who were all excited to see her. As she walked in, she turned and asked the paps to not post only the video of her tripping. "Woh mat daalna abhi akele," she was heard telling the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family came together on Saturday for the roka ceremony of Aadar Jain with his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The soon-to-be-wed couple twinned in white as they stepped out and posed for the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, and others were also spotted reaching the venue in their glamorous avatars.

Aadar Jain got down on his knee and proposed to Alekha in a dreamy set up, and they shared the news on social media on September 1.

Aadar previously dated actress Tara Sutaria for over three years, however, in 2023, they parted ways for reasons unknown. In the same year, Aadar officially confirmed his relationship with Alekha on Instagram.

It is to be noted that Alekha and Tara were once best friends, and in fact, when Aadar and Tara went on a romantic vacation in Paris in 2022, Alekha had also joined them.