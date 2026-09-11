‘Woh Crazypan Ka Baap Hai’: Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh A ‘Mad Scientist’ After Singer Says He’ll Watch Bigg Boss For First Time- VIDEO

Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh A ‘Mad Scientist’ After Singer Says He’ll Watch Bigg Boss For First Time |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer spoke highly of singer Arijit Singh and paid tribute to him by singing one of his popular songs. During a conversation with Aman Gandhi, Qazi said, "Agar main crazy hoon na, wo crazypan ka baap hai."

When Aman pointed out that Qazi was making the statement on national television, Qazi responded that Arijit does not care about such things. Continuing to praise the singer, he said, "Wo alag level ka banda hai. He is a mad scientist." Qazi then blew a kiss and said, "Love you" to Arijit.

We’ll collaborate in the future it’s going to be so much fun..

He’s a mad scientist who lives in a spaceship 🚀🎶



Qazi Touqeer talking about collaborating with Arijit Singh and praising his absolute genius is pure gold Real recognize real#QaziTouqeer #ArijitSingh #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/wudofRi5Z5 — 𝖲𝗁𝗋𝖾𝖾 𝖲𝗁𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺❤️ (@SHREE_SHARMA11) September 11, 2026

Later, while discussing Arijit with the other contestants, Qazi admitted that he deeply respects the singer and cannot put his admiration into words. He then paid tribute to him by singing Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2.

Qazi's comments come shortly after Arijit revealed on social media that he planned to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because Qazi is participating in the show. The singer's post made Qazi's admiration for him all the more notable, as his heartfelt comments were subsequently aired on national television.

Arijit tweeted, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in my life cz apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.” The post highlighted the close bond the two have shared since their Fame Gurukul days in 2005.

Qazi singing for #ArijitSingh 😭❤️

He said he has so much respect for him and that they’re really close.

Bro genuinely has so much love for Arijit mann ❤️ !#QaziTouqeer #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/w9zJXBjGBb — Bigg boss (@BIGG_BOSS_GK) September 11, 2026

How are Qazi Touqeer & Arijit Singh related?

Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer share a friendship that dates back to their Fame Gurukul days in 2005. The two have remained in touch for more than two decades, despite their careers taking different paths. Qazi has previously described Arijit as a close friend, and the two were recently seen spending time together in Arijit's hometown, Jiaganj, where they rode around on a scooty and visited his cricket academy. While they have not yet had a major professional collaboration, Qazi has hinted at the possibility of the two working together on "something different and fun" in the future.