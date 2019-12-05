With back to back hits, Bhumi Pednekar is now 'female Akshay Kumar', her career graph is proof

Again, she had zero releases in 2018, barring a lovely part in Zoya Akhtar’s story in web film Lust Stories. In 2019, she had four releases. She started the year with Sonchiriya, a dacoit drama that bombed big time despite appreciation.

This has been her only flop till date. Her next flick was the Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh. Despite playing an old woman, criticism around the make-up and lack of screens given due to extreme competition, Saand Ki Aankh emerged as a decent success.

Two weeks later, she was back to entertain audiences with Bala. She played a dark-skinned, rebellious girl in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer that entered the Rs. 100 crore club as well.

Her final release – Pati Patni Aur Woh – releases this week and seems quite exciting. It co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and going by perception and talk among trade, there’s little chance that Pati Patni Aur Woh will not succeed at the ticket window!

With 6 films in the pipeline and INCREDIBLE box office track record, here’s why Bhumi Pednekar is the ‘female Akshay Kumar’!

Even her forthcoming films seem very promising. She’ll commence 2020 with Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, a horror film co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, whose 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burkha was not only critical success but commercial too. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare hence has the chance to succeed.

Shashank Khaitan’s film meanwhile will surely be a mass entertainer, going by his previous films – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Takht is an ambitious period drama directed by Karan Johar and also featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. It’s one of the most anticipated films. And Durgavati is a remake of a successful film and hence, it can also score.

Once Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on Friday, Bhumi will end up having 4 releases in 2019. In 2020, at least 3 of her films will make it to cinemas. That’s an unbelievable record for an actress who’s having proper lead parts in all her films.