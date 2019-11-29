Bhumi Pednekar won't 'slow down' on films; cancels New Year plans to work

Bhumi Pednekar is seen promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake these days. The actress has had a busy year with four back to back releases but she is not in favour of slowing down.
Bhumi says, "Yes,it was a busy year for me. For me 'Sonchiriya' was the most exhausting film mentally compare to 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Bala'. However I am happy that I am working. There is lot to be done and I sometimes feel there would be more hours in the day. I am not going to slow down, though I miss spending time with my family. "
Explaining why she had to cancel her plans, she added "Since this year was busy one, they had plan a vacation around New Years. We were planning go for a week but I said no because a week is also a too long period and too many hours to waste when you have work. So we canceled our trip."
The actress has three films In her kitty that is 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' with Vicky Kaushal. 'Takht' with Ranveer Singh,Vicky Kaushal,Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Janhavi Kapoor, and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare' with Konkana Sen Sharma.
Apart from this there is a buzz that she will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's next with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani,though there is no official confirmation on it.
