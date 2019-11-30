Akshay Kumar announces next venture 'Durgavati' starring Bhumi Pednekar, is this the 'Bhaagamathie' remake?

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have done only one film together i.e. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and since then, there has been news that the actor will be presenting a remake of South Indian thriller 'Bhaagamathie' starring Bhumi. Today, he finally announced the venture with Bhumi in and as 'Durgavati'.
Akshay took to social media to announce his collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series to produce the film starring Bhumi Pednekar. A scary-thriller, the movie will revolve around the actress' character.
Akshay revealed the news on Twitter saying "EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar, produced by @vikramixand directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck."
'Durgavati' which will go on floors somewherein mid-January, 2020 will be directed by South Indian director G.Ashok who originally helmed Anushka Shetty starrer 'Bhaagamathie'.
Earlier, it was reported that Akshay will collaborate with producer Vikram Malhotra for the Hindi remake of 'Bhaagamathie'. The film will star R. Madhavan and Bhumi in the lead role. Hence, we can deduce for now that 'Durgavati' is nothing but a remake of the South Indian thriller.
Besides, Bhumi is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, which will release on December 6, this year.
Meanwhile, Akshay is busy promoting his goofy-comedy 'Good Newwz' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will release this year on December 27.
