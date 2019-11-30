Akshay Kumar announces next venture 'Durgavati' starring Bhumi Pednekar, is this the 'Bhaagamathie' remake?

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have done only one film together i.e. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and since then, there has been news that the actor will be presenting a remake of South Indian thriller 'Bhaagamathie' starring Bhumi. Today, he finally announced the venture with Bhumi in and as 'Durgavati'.

Akshay took to social media to announce his collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series to produce the film starring Bhumi Pednekar. A scary-thriller, the movie will revolve around the actress' character.