Will Natasa Stankovic Get 70% Of Hardik Pandya’s ₹91 Crore Net Worth Post Divorce?

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic has confirmed separation from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple announced their split on Thursday, July 18, through their social media accounts by sharing a note.

Rumours of their separation were doing the rounds since Natasa dropped her surname 'Pandya' from Instagram. There were also multiple instances where her absence was noted by netizens, such as during the IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup matches. However, the two didn’t wash their dirty linen in public and always continued to deal with the situation with dignity.

Despite their separation, the duo follow each other on Instagram.

Will Natasa Stankovic Be Paid 70 Per cent of Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth?

There has been no further revelation regarding what Natasa has demanded from Hardik or the deal that happened between them. In a 2018 interview, the cricketer mentioned that half of his property is in his mother's name. So, it seems Hardik probably won't need to give Natasa a significant part of his total assets.



In an old interview, he stated, “I said I don't trust myself; I won't take it in my name. I don't want to give 50 per cent to anyone in the future. 50 per cent will bother me a lot. It's better to take it in your name; 50 per cent will be safe.”



However, according to Indian laws, as Hardik's wife, Natasa can demand alimony from him.

Hardik & Natasa Announce Separation

In a joint statement, the two confirmed their separation. They shared on Instagram, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik and Natasa stated.

On January 20, 2020, Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa on a yacht, and in the same year, the two reportedly got married in May. The duo welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. Then on February 14, 2023, they renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur.