'Wife Of A Very Senior Actor...': Did Sudhanshu Pandey Call Out Sunita Ahuja For Using Abusive Language In Lock Upp?

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey criticised the growing use of abusive language on reality shows, saying the trend is sending the wrong message to viewers and could have damaging effects on society. His comments have also sparked speculation online, with many wondering if he was indirectly referring to Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who is currently seen on Netflix's Lock Upp. However, the actor did not mention anyone by name.

During a live session on social media, Sudhanshu said he was disturbed by the kind of content that is becoming popular on digital platforms and reality shows.

"People are liking such things on Instagram, which I find cringe-worthy. There are many such things that are becoming popular. Is our country's mentality changing so much? I won't say only the new generation has changed. Maybe the last two generations have also changed a lot because people like things that I think are very harmful for our society," Sudhanshu said.

Although he admitted that he does not regularly watch reality shows, Sudhanshu revealed that clips from a recently released OTT reality show left him shocked.

"Recently, I saw some clippings of a reality show on an OTT channel. Everyone was openly abusing each other. Sometimes I am surprised that these days girls are abusing more than necessary, even more than boys. I feel the cool quotient has been completely misunderstood," he said.

Without naming anyone, the actor also referred to the wife of a senior film star, claiming that even established personalities are using abusive language on screen.

"I have seen that although a wife of a very senior actor and is a star in the industry, who is a part of the show as well, she is also openly abusing others. What kind of example are we setting for the world? We have grown up, we have become seniors. If we cannot set a good example for the younger generation, then what are we doing?" he questioned.

Expressing concern over the growing acceptance of such behaviour, Sudhanshu said, "If abusing others and insulting people has become the only way to showcase yourself, then I feel, as a society, we are completely ruined."

The actor also linked irresponsible language to increasing negativity and violence, stressing that people should be more mindful of the impact their words can have. "Words have a lot of power. Your two words can change someone's life. We should always try to speak positively and responsibly because our words carry energy," he said.

Sudhanshu further urged television channels and OTT platforms to rethink the kind of reality content they promote.

"I would like to request television channels and OTT platforms to stop creating such content in the name of reality shows. Today, all they seem to want are numbers. To get those numbers, they are creating such content and even big stars are hosting these shows and supporting people who do nothing except abuse and insult others. If this is someone's real personality, then I feel people like us have no place in this world because we don't abuse people or insult others to get attention," Sudhanshu concluded.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sudhanshu is known for playing Vanraj Shah in the hit television show Anupamaa. Besides acting, he has also been associated with music for more than two decades.