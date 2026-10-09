Why Were Nana Patekar's Last Rites Held At Midnight In Pune? Son Malhar Patekar Explains As Bollywood Celebs Miss Funeral—VIDEO

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8. His last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night, after sunset. The funeral was held shortly after his mortal remains arrived at the venue, leaving several Bollywood celebrities and industry colleagues unable to attend. Among those present were Jackie Shroff, Tukaram Munde, Shyam Kaushal, Anees Bazmee and, his son Malhar Patekar and other family members.
Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated Late At Night
Following the cremation, Malhar spoke to the media and explained why the last rites were performed late at night. He said that the family and his father's mortal remains were in Goa, and bringing them to the farmhouse in Pune took considerable time due to the long journey.
"We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time. He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset," he said.
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Malhar further shared that his father’s work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise
Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. According to hospital sources, the veteran actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Panaji Police has registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the actor’s death.