Why Were Nana Patekar's Last Rites Held At Midnight In Pune? Son Malhar Patekar Explains As Bollywood Celebs Miss Funeral—VIDEO

Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated Late At Night | Photo Via X

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8. His last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night, after sunset. The funeral was held shortly after his mortal remains arrived at the venue, leaving several Bollywood celebrities and industry colleagues unable to attend. Among those present were Jackie Shroff, Tukaram Munde, Shyam Kaushal, Anees Bazmee and, his son Malhar Patekar and other family members.

Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated Late At Night

Following the cremation, Malhar spoke to the media and explained why the last rites were performed late at night. He said that the family and his father's mortal remains were in Goa, and bringing them to the farmhouse in Pune took considerable time due to the long journey.

"We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time. He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset," he said.

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VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje. His son Malhar Patekar says, “…The most important thing is that a person like Nana Sahib never really leaves us. I said this for the past two days as well: a person like Nana Sahib lives on through his work…In Marathi, we call such people ajaramar, meaning immortal. That is one thing. The second thing is that he always had one thought. He used to repeat one line again and again: ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world’.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Malhar further shared that his father’s work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise

Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. According to hospital sources, the veteran actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Panaji Police has registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the actor’s death.