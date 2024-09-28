'Why Wear Such Clothes?': Bigg Boss 17 Fame Soniya Bansal Gets Uncomfortable In Leather Gown, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal attended an awards event in Mumbai on Friday evening (September 27). Several pictures and videos of the actress from the event have surfaced on the internet.

She opted for a mustard leather gown for her red carpet appearance. The actress chose a minimal and natural makeup look, complemented by bun hair styled with a middle partition, which aimed to enhance her overall look.

While Soniya's gown was designed to stand out, it seemed to backfire as she appeared visibly uncomfortable during her photo sessions with the paparazzi.

Unfortunately, her discomfort did not go unnoticed, leading to a flurry of comments from viewers. Netizens trolled the actress for her gown and her poses for the camera, with some even blaming the designer for her uncomfortable appearance. One of the users wrote, "Why wear such kind of uncomfortable clothes?."

Another user commented, "Sofa leather use karliye inho ney."

The third user wrote, "She is struggling with the dress so much. The designer must be blamed."

"Dress sahi krne ka tareeka hota kasual tha," the comment reads.

Soniya remains a beloved figure among her fans, who continue to support her through praise and criticism.

On the work front, she is known for her work in Hindi and Telugu films such as Naughty Gang, Dubki, Shoorveer, Dheera, Yes Boss, and more. She was also part of Bigg Boss season 17. She has worked with big brand labels for their music videos.