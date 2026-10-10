‘Why They're Looking So Artificial?’: Ramayana New Poster Featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Arun Govil Sparks Debate; Netizens Demand Update On Song Release | Instagram

New posters of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana have been unveiled, sparking mixed reactions on social media. While some fans were eager for updates on the film’s music and release date, others criticised the posters, questioning their visual quality, lighting and overall appeal.

Ramayana New Poster

The makers released two new posters featuring Ranbir as Lord Ram. In the first, Lord Ram is seen seeking blessings from his father, King Dashrath, played by Arun Govil. The second poster shows Lord Ram immersing ashes in a river.

Soon after the posters were released, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Second poster nhi dalte to bhi chalta.” Another questioned the visuals, commenting, “Why they are looking so artificial man?” A third user criticised the lighting, writing, “Hell nah man, you guys ain't doing the lighting well.” Another disappointed fan compared the posters to those of a television serial, saying, “Bhai kya tv serial jese posters nikal rhe ho kuch feelings hi nhi h posters me.”

@WorldOfRamayana Ye huyi na baat ye second poster nhi dalte to bhi chalta — Vishesh.exe (@Visheshh_h) October 10, 2026

@WorldOfRamayana Hell nah man, you guys ain't doing the lighting well — Kaushal Taunk (@kaushal_taunk) October 10, 2026

@WorldOfRamayana Why they are looking so artificial man — paras (@ParasKatwal3) October 10, 2026

@WorldOfRamayana Bhai kya tv serial jese posters nikal rhe ho kuch feelings hi nhi h posters m — RP (@RohitPatwa23593) October 10, 2026

Meanwhile, several fans used the opportunity to ask the makers for updates on the film’s music. One user wrote, “Song announcement bhi kar do ab jaldi,” while another requested, “Please provide song tomorrow.”

@WorldOfRamayana Trailer/song kab release karoge !? — deshbhakth🇮🇳🕉️☸️🪯✝️ (@JhamendraS75240) October 10, 2026

@WorldOfRamayana Please provide song tomorrow — Swapnil Jadhav (@Swapnil61084563) October 10, 2026

The upcoming two-part epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been generating buzz with its character posters and promotional updates. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with music composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The story draws from the ancient Indian epic, following Lord Rama’s journey, his conflict with Ravana and the choices, sacrifices and destiny that shape their lives.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. The first instalment, officially titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, according to the film’s official website; the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.