Why is Tabbar special for Paramvir Cheema?

Actor Paramvir Cheema, who became the talking point for his portrayal of a cop in his recent hit show Tabbar, once decided to leave Mumbai during the pandemic. He originally hails from Jalandhar and saw a tough time when he was out of work. “I had no work and couldn’t afford my rent in Mumbai. I then decided to go back home and work with my father,” Paramvir shares.

His breakthrough happened with Tabbar, and Paramvir talks about how he got the role. “While I was back home, I got a call to audition for the lead guy in the show. I gave the audition but had no hopes that whether I would bag it or not. Later, I got a call from the casting agency that I had been locked. I was elated, and my father was extremely happy. That’s how I resumed my journey and shot Tabbar during the lockdown,” Paramvir says.

However, fate had another obstacle waiting for the actor. “I moved back to Mumbai, and our shooting got stalled again due to rising cases of Covid-19, but somehow we completed the show,” Paramvir adds. He began his journey through a television show and also did a few episodes of the web series Jeet Ki Zid feels. However, he owes his fame to Tabbar. Yes, I do believe that Tabbar has given me a tag of an actor and established me as a known face. I always wanted to do a show like this, and I feel it was destined for me. Currently, good directors and production houses are getting in touch with me,” Paramvir enthuses.

Talking about his future plans, he shares, “I am currently shooting a romantic show in Mizoram, which is also created by Jar Pictures. It is a light-hearted show with a great message in the end. However, I can’t really talk more about it. I am also auditioning for feature films. The length of the roles doesn’t matter to me, but the graph of that character should be good.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:00 AM IST