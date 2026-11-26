'Why Does She Need Me To Help?': Sudesh Berry Reacts To Daughter-In-Law Shambhavi Sharma's Allegations Of Not Helping In Career, Says 'She's A Goddess' |

Veteran actor Sudesh Berry has finally reacted to the allegations made by his estranged daughter-in-law and former MTV Roadies contestant Shambhavi Sharma about her marriage to his son, Suraj Berry, and the lack of support she allegedly received from the family. Addressing the controversy, Sudesh said, "Shambhavi is not just my daughter-in-law, but my daughter." However, the actor went on to suggest that he could not help someone achieve something that was not in their destiny.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sudesh said, "I’ve always encouraged every newcomer I’ve come across in the industry, whether we’re related or not." He maintained that he considers everyone in the industry his children but cannot make success happen for someone if it is not destined for them. "I can’t help them achieve something that’s not in their destiny," he added.

Sudesh further clarified that he never chased stardom himself. Taking a rather sarcastic dig at Shambhavi's expectations of receiving professional support from him, he said, "Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?"

Shambhavi, meanwhile, had spoken about her expectations from her in-laws during a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan. She revealed that she had hoped her marriage into a film family would help her stay connected to the entertainment industry. "I thought being married into a Bollywood family, I’d still be able to keep in touch with my media work. Maybe my father-in-law would promote me. Maybe I’ll get his contacts, but nothing of that kind happened. I kept going very far from my dreams," she said.

Shambhavi's life took a dramatic turn when she decided to marry at just 21. Having fallen in love at 18, she moved to Australia with her husband barely three months after their wedding, leaving behind her professional achievements and the career she had built in India. The former MTV contestant revealed that she had been doing well professionally but chose to put her ambitions on hold to begin a new chapter abroad. However, the move came at a personal cost. Recalling her difficult days in Australia, Shambhavi alleged that the couple faced severe financial hardships, with a time when she did not even have enough money to buy food and had to survive on bread and water.