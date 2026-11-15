'Planned To Commit Suicide Twice': Roadies Contestant Shambhavi Sharma Alleges Mental Abuse In Marriage To Sudesh Berry's Son Suraj Berry

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Shambhavi Sharma, who first gained recognition as a contestant on MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007, recently returned to the franchise with Roadies 21: Rebirth. During the show, she opened up about her personal struggles and revealed why she decided to return to Roadies after nearly 15 years. The former reality show contestant made several emotional revelations about her troubled marriage, alleged mental abuse, and the identity crisis she experienced after leaving her career behind for love.

Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Giving Up Career For Love At 21

Shambhavi spoke about getting into a relationship at the age of 18 and getting married when she was 21. Just three months after her wedding, she moved to Australia with her husband, leaving behind her established career in India. Although she was earning well through MTV, she decided to give up everything for her relationship. While she did not explicitly name her husband during the conversation, the relationship has been associated with actor Sudesh Berry's son, Suraj Berry.

Facing Financial Crisis In Australia

Recalling her life in Australia, Shambhavi said she gradually lost her identity and entered what she described as a robotic existence. According to her, her in-laws stopped providing financial support, while her husband's earnings were insufficient to manage their expenses. She remembered a time when she did not even have enough money to buy food and had to survive on bread and water.

She eventually took charge of their finances and became the primary applicant for their visa, while her husband became dependent on her.

'I Was In A Cage'

Reflecting on their relationship, she said, "I wore pants in my relationship." She further alleged that her husband became insecure about her professional success and questioned her integrity, including how her company had sponsored her. She also spoke about experiencing mental abuse, describing the period as a horrible experience. "I was in a cage," she recalled.

Committed Suicide Twice

The contestant revealed that the mental trauma took a serious toll on her well-being. Despite working for nearly 48 hours at a stretch and trying to manage everything, she began experiencing brain fog and struggled with her physical health. She admitted that she had lost herself completely, had no hopes left and had even planned to end her life twice.

Shambhavi Continues To Follow Husband On Instagram

Shambhavi eventually returned to India and rebuilt her professional life. She pursued law and went on to become a practising lawyer at the Delhi High Court, specialising in matrimonial cases. She also spoke about how her husband eventually returned to Mumbai to pursue his ambition of becoming an actor.

Interestingly, Shambhavi continues to follow Suraj Berry on Instagram and has also been seen leaving comments on his posts. However, she has not publicly clarified the current status of their relationship or explicitly identified him as the person she discussed on the show.

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