Why did Jatin Goswami call Garmi as Student of The Year 3? Read on to find out

Jatin Goswami | Pic: Instagram/jatingoswami_official

Jatin Goswami is currently seen as Mrityunjay Singh in the web series Garmi. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Jatin, who has been garnering lots of appreciation for his roles in Gulmohar and Garmi shares, “I feel, there are highs and lows in everyone’s life, not just actors. It takes time to settle down and the patience period is different for everyone. Some people get love for their work early in their careers, some get late. I am glad people are recognising my work now.”

He adds, “We all need social acceptance but it comes from the fact that how much we want that. For me, the thing is that I could come to Mumbai and fulfil my dream of acting and work with people who I always wanted to is a big achievement but I am not looking for any other validation apart from this. The fact that audiences are liking your work, it’s great.”

Sharing further on the love he has been getting for his role in Gulmohar, he reveals, “While shooting for it, I knew the fate of it since when director Rahul Chittella narrated the story to me, I wanted to be a part of it. It was around 35-40 days of amazing days of shooting. We all bonded so well. The kind of numbers it got online, it was huge. My track with Santhy (who plays the house help) is just so very well written. The more interesting thing is that I got to do The Great Indian Murder and Gulmohar in the same year. The truth is that after Gulmohar, I have started getting offers to play varied roles.”

Talking about his recently released show Garmi, he says, “The syntax of the show is that it is like Student Of The Year set in a tier-two city. The college shown in this is what we go to in cities like Bhopal, Benaras or Allahabad. Garmi is like Student Of The Year 3.”

Jatin spills the beans on his character Mrityunjay in the show. “I don’t resemble my character from real life and that’s the fun part of it to play. I am like the Krishna of Mahabharata. The college is situated under his jurisdiction. He is responsible for any sort of crime happening there plus, he also has a personal agenda,” he explains.