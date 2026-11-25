'Why Beg For Our Money?': Tehseen Poonawalla Opposes Pakistani Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release In India, Slams Mahira Khan And Hamza Ali Abbasi's Remarks - VIDEO |

Shehzad Poonawalla's brother and Rise And Fall 2 fame Tehseen Poonawalla has strongly opposed the release of Netflix India's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Taking to social media on behalf of Team Bharat, a citizen advocacy group that he identifies himself as its founder, Tehseen slammed the streaming platform, declaring, "Disgusted with Netflix India." He further warned that his group would not let the release pass without protest, questioning, "If you cannot coexist with Indians, why beg for our money?"

In a lengthy statement, Team Bharat objected to the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, satrring Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, on Netflix India. Referring to Mahira's comment on Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, the post questioned why such actors are being offered a streaming space in India. The post read, "Mahira Khan called our brave Indian Army cowards. That operation happened after Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir (then chief of the Pak Army) declared that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together, thus inspiring Pakistan trained terrorists to enter Pahalgam, check names, IDs, make people recite the Kalma and open pants to identify Hindus, and then butcher them for their religion."

🛑 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐘, 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝟐𝟔/𝟏𝟏 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐒, 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐍𝐎𝐖 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 ! 🛑 Disgusted with 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀! On 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, Netflix India wants to release 𝐉𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐋𝐨 starring 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 and 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐳𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢 amongst others. 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 will not let this pass silently or allow the release! During 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫, Mahira Khan called our brave Indian Army cowards. That operation happened after Pakistan Field Marshal 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐫 (then chief of the Pak Army) declared that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together, thus inspiring Pakistan trained terrorists to enter 𝐏𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐚𝐦, check names, IDs, make people recite the Kalma and open pants to identify Hindus, and then butcher them for their religion. If you cannot coexist with Indians, why beg for our money? The fact is Netflix India has 𝟐.𝟓 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞 subscribers while Pakistan barely has 𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟓 𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐡. You want Indian rupees and promotions in 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢, the city bled by 𝟐𝟔/𝟏𝟏, while the star of this show Hamza Ali Abbasi is on record calling 𝟐𝟔/𝟏𝟏 mastermind 𝐇𝐚𝐟𝐢𝐳 𝐒𝐚𝐞𝐞𝐝 a misunderstood man of humanity? Disgraceful! TEAM BHARAT urges Hon'ble PM shri Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India, and @NetflixIndia to halt this release immediately. If anti India faces are forced onto our screens, then 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 will take this straight to the people & 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 have to deal with the consequences! 𝐉𝐚𝐢 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝. 𝐉𝐚𝐢 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭. 🇮🇳🔥 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) November 25, 2026

Tehseen also questioned Netflix's business priorities, claiming that its Indian subscriber base of 2.5 crore was significantly larger than Pakistan's alleged 50,000 to 4.5 lakh subscribers. Taking a swipe at the platform's decision to bring the series to Indian audiences, he remarked, "You want Indian rupees and promotions in Mumbai, the city bled by 26/11." He further objected to Hamza Ali Abbasi's alleged past comments about 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, questioning why an actor accused of making such remarks should be featured in a show seeking an Indian audience.

Taking its opposition a step further, Team Bharat urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government and Netflix India to immediately stop the series from being released in the country. The group also warned that if the show was made available to Indian viewers, it would take the issue directly to the public, adding that Netflix India would have to face the consequences.

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`uJo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, among others. The series is scheduled for a global premiere on December 4, 2026. However, its availability in India remains uncertain, with Netflix yet to clarify whether it will stream on the Indian platform. The backlash comes amid wider opposition to Pakistani entertainment in India, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a halt to the series' release and demanding a permanent law against Pakistani content across Indian entertainment platforms.

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