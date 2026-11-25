Shehzad Poonawalla's brother and Rise And Fall 2 fame Tehseen Poonawalla has strongly opposed the release of Netflix India's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Taking to social media on behalf of Team Bharat, a citizen advocacy group that he identifies himself as its founder, Tehseen slammed the streaming platform, declaring, "Disgusted with Netflix India." He further warned that his group would not let the release pass without protest, questioning, "If you cannot coexist with Indians, why beg for our money?"
In a lengthy statement, Team Bharat objected to the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, satrring Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, on Netflix India. Referring to Mahira's comment on Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, the post questioned why such actors are being offered a streaming space in India. The post read, "Mahira Khan called our brave Indian Army cowards. That operation happened after Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir (then chief of the Pak Army) declared that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together, thus inspiring Pakistan trained terrorists to enter Pahalgam, check names, IDs, make people recite the Kalma and open pants to identify Hindus, and then butcher them for their religion."
Tehseen also questioned Netflix's business priorities, claiming that its Indian subscriber base of 2.5 crore was significantly larger than Pakistan's alleged 50,000 to 4.5 lakh subscribers. Taking a swipe at the platform's decision to bring the series to Indian audiences, he remarked, "You want Indian rupees and promotions in Mumbai, the city bled by 26/11." He further objected to Hamza Ali Abbasi's alleged past comments about 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, questioning why an actor accused of making such remarks should be featured in a show seeking an Indian audience.
Taking its opposition a step further, Team Bharat urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government and Netflix India to immediately stop the series from being released in the country. The group also warned that if the show was made available to Indian viewers, it would take the issue directly to the public, adding that Netflix India would have to face the consequences.
`uJo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, among others. The series is scheduled for a global premiere on December 4, 2026. However, its availability in India remains uncertain, with Netflix yet to clarify whether it will stream on the Indian platform. The backlash comes amid wider opposition to Pakistani entertainment in India, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a halt to the series' release and demanding a permanent law against Pakistani content across Indian entertainment platforms.
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