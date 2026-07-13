 'Why Are Men Like These...': Uorfi Javed Slams Adnaan Shaikh's Remark That Divorced Or Widowed Women Become 'Public Property' If They Don't Remarry
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'Why Are Men Like These...': Uorfi Javed Slams Adnaan Shaikh's Remark That Divorced Or Widowed Women Become 'Public Property' If They Don't Remarry

Uorfi Javed criticised influencer Adnaan Shaikh after he referred to divorced and widowed women as potentially becoming "public property." Reacting to the viral clip, Uorfi wrote, "Why are men like these even allowed to talk?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
'Why Are Men Like These...': Uorfi Javed Slams Adnaan Shaikh's Remark That Divorced Or Widowed Women Become 'Public Property' If They Don't Remarry
Photo Via Instagram

Uorfi Javed has strongly reacted to influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s controversial remarks about divorced and widowed women, calling out his comments as problematic and questioning why such opinions are given a platform.

Taking to social media, Uorfi wrote, “Why are men like these even allowed to talk?" in response to Adnaan’s statement, which sparked criticism online.

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What Adnaan Shaikh Said

During a recent discussion on the Aa Dil Ki Baat Karein podcast, Adnaan spoke about marriage, divorcees and widows, suggesting that women who do not remarry could become "public property". He further commented on widows, divorcees and members of the LGBTQ+ community, saying society should consider whether such women should remarry or face social judgment.

"Society se main puchna chahta hoon. Humne jo calculate kiya, agar 25-30% women agar bach rahi hai, toh shaadi agar koi kare, toh usse tumko dikkat hai? Agar woh public property ban jaye aur usse bohot log use karein, toh kya tumko yeh cheez chalegi? Woh 25-30% mein yeh socho tumhari maa ya behen hogi, tum kya chahoge?" he said.

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