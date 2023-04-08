 Whoa! Sonu Sood fans to express their gratitude carving his photo with 2500 Kg rice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhoa! Sonu Sood fans to express their gratitude carving his photo with 2500 Kg rice

Whoa! Sonu Sood fans to express their gratitude carving his photo with 2500 Kg rice

On 9th April, Sunday, they will be using 2500 kilos of rice to carve a giant portrait of the actor on over 1 acre of land at Tukoji Rao Pawar Stadium in Dewas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Sonu Sood | Photo from Instagram

It seems like Sonu Sood is soon going to get a huge surprise from all his fans in Madhya Pradesh as they have come up with a unique and heartwarming gesture to express their love and admiration for Bollywood actor.

On 9th April, Sunday, they will be using 2500 kilos of rice to carve a giant portrait of the actor on over 1 acre of land at Tukoji Rao Pawar Stadium in Dewas.

Read Also
Sonu Sood pledges ₹1 crore towards scholarship for cybersecurity enthusiasts
article-image

These 2500 kg rice will be later donated

The rice used for the portrait will also be donated to households in need, further reflecting the philanthropic spirit of the actor.

Sonu Sood, who has been a constant support for people during the pandemic, expressed his gratitude towards his fans, and stated "it feels amazing when fans take forward something I love doing - helping people in every way possible."

Read Also
WATCH: Bihar youth singing 'Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa' goes viral, wins praise from Sonu Sood,...
article-image

Sonu Sood's Professional Front

Talking about his work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Fateh, with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is expected to showcase some never-before-seen death-defying stunts performed by the actor without using a body double.

Sonu Sood also recently announced the upcoming season of Roadies, a popular television show he will be hosting.

It is heartening to see fans expressing their love and gratitude for the actor who has been a true messiah for people in need. This gesture is not only a tribute to Sonu Sood's humanitarian work but also reflects the goodness in people's hearts.

Read Also
Sushim (Rahul) Gaikwad & Karan Rajora again win Globle Fame award 2023 for having best film...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Whoa! Sonu Sood fans to express their gratitude carving his photo with 2500 Kg rice

Whoa! Sonu Sood fans to express their gratitude carving his photo with 2500 Kg rice

Tiger vs Pathaan: SRK, Salman starrer to be the COSTLIEST film of Bollywood; more details inside

Tiger vs Pathaan: SRK, Salman starrer to be the COSTLIEST film of Bollywood; more details inside

Kiara Advani in red thigh-high slit gown is an absolute stunner - Check Out

Kiara Advani in red thigh-high slit gown is an absolute stunner - Check Out

Preity Zinta slams woman who forcibly kissed her daughter, calls out wheelchair-bound man who...

Preity Zinta slams woman who forcibly kissed her daughter, calls out wheelchair-bound man who...

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor almost trips at award function, gets brutally TROLLED for 'uncomfortable' gown

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor almost trips at award function, gets brutally TROLLED for 'uncomfortable' gown