Who Will Face Off Against Salman Khan In SVC63 - Fahadh Faasil Or Akshaye Khanna?

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63. While the project has already generated buzz among fans, fresh reports now suggest that the makers are in the process of finalising the film’s main antagonist.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the team is reportedly considering either Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna for the negative role in the action entertainer. The report quoted an insider claiming that the makers are looking for an actor who can strongly match Salman's screen presence.

As per the insider, both Fahadh and Akshaye bring very different styles and energies to the screen, which is why the team is taking its time before locking the final casting choice. The source further mentioned that Arvind Swamy was also being considered for the role at one point.

Reports suggest that the film’s next shooting schedule will take place in Manali, after which the team is expected to move to Hyderabad for another major leg of filming. The Hyderabad schedule will reportedly include scenes involving the antagonist, and the final casting decision is likely to be made before those portions are shot. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the reports yet.

SVC63 was announced earlier this year, with the makers aiming for a grand Eid 2027 release. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and will feature Nayanthara as the female lead. This project will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Salman.

Reports also indicate that the makers plan to wrap up filming by August or September 2026.

Director Vamshi previously directed Varisu, starring Vijay. The emotional family drama revolved around Vijay Rajendran, the son of a wealthy businessman who returns to his family after years of estrangement and takes responsibility for uniting his fractured family while protecting the family business. The film received mixed reviews after release and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.