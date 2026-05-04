Who Was Sushil Kumar? Salman Khan Devastated After Death Of Close Friend, Says 'Tu Mera Liver, Kidney Kharab Karega'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans emotional after sharing a heartfelt tribute for his close friend Sushil Kumar, who recently passed away. The actor took to Instagram late Sunday night and remembered Sushil as someone who stood by him for more than four decades.

Sharing a picture with his late friend, Salman described Sushil as a man full of positivity and strength, even during the most difficult phases of life. The actor recalled how Sushil never allowed problems to overpower his spirit.

“This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga (doesn't matter, everything will be fine). Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion (sic),” Salman wrote.

The actor’s note reflected not only grief but also admiration for his friend’s resilience. Salman explained how Sushil would continue smiling despite facing emotional, financial or physical struggles. According to the superstar, his friend carried immense warmth and optimism throughout his life.

In another part of the post, Salman chose to celebrate Sushil’s memories instead of mourning his loss with tears.

“No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (Some may go earlier, some later, everyone has to go. We don’t know when or how, so make sure you do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit (sic).”

The actor later shared another emotional message where he reflected on life, death and destiny. Salman wrote that people who are meant to leave eventually do so, while also speaking about how life gives everyone a different journey and timeline.

Further talking about Sushil, Salman added, “Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No 'rest in peace.' Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh…Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab karega (You were doing perfectly fine, now you’re going to ruin my liver and kidneys)."

The posts went viral, with fans and members of the film industry sending condolences and praising the deep bond Salman shared with his late friend.

Who was Sushil Kumar?

Although the exact nature of Salman's relationship with late Sushil Kumar has not been publicly known, the tribute shared by the superstar strongly suggests that Sushil was extremely close to the entire Khan family.

Salman’s words reflected a bond that went far beyond friendship, indicating years of deep connection, affection, and mutual support between Sushil and the family.

Salman's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project was earlier reported to be inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. However, recent reports suggest that the film has undergone major changes, including a revised title and the removal of references to China and the Galwan Valley.

Apart from this, Salman also has producer Dil Raju’s next project in the pipeline, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Nayanthara, and its shoot reportedly began on April 19.