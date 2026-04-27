'The Way You Respected Me...': Salman Khan Teams Up With Popular South Choreographers Shobi Paulraj & Lalitha Shobi; Latter Pens Heartfelt Note

Salman Khan Teams Up With Choreographers Shobi Paulraj & Lalitha Shobi | Instagram

Salman Khan's film with director Vamshi Paidipally, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of 2027. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on in Mumbai, and on Monday, popular South choreographers, Shobi Paulraj and Lalitha Shobi, took to Instagram to share pictures with Salman and reveal that they have worked with the actor.

Lalitha shared a heartfelt post in which she praised Salman for the respect that he gave her on the sets. She wrote, "Dear, Bhaiya @beingsalmankhan 🙏 thank you so much for being so kind and Loved ❤ bhaiya you are a Legend... 🙏❤ The way you respected me on the set is like, I don't know how to explain by words, I feel it's purely a blessing to work with you bhaiya, really it showed your respect and Love for human, and especially Me, being a female choreographer nowhere i felt the difference because you respected me so much bhaiya, and gave the space to work with freedom 🙏 how great you are Lots of respect and love to you bhaiya..."

She further wrote, "More to work in coming next schedule see you soon bhaiya... 🙏❤ God bless 🙌🙏❤ Me and my husband Mr.shobi @shobi_master we both enjoying working with you bhaiya🙏 We will always be Greatful to you bhaiya (sic)."

Shobi also shared a couple of posts on Instagram with Salman. Check out the posts below...

Salman Khan Fans Excited To See Him In A Mass Dance Number

It is not yet known what type of song Shobi and Lalitha choreographed for Salman, but the actor's fans are expecting a 'mass dance number'.

A fan commented, "Mass dance number loading (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Waiting for the visuals, Master (sic)." One more fan commented, "All the best .. this is awesome congratulations (sic)." Check out the comments below...

A few days ago, Salman had shared a video from the sets and announced that the film would release on Eid 2027. This year, on Eid, the actor didn't have a release, but Bhai is coming back to theatres next year on the festival to take his Eidi.

Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……

Patience, thoda sa sabar……

Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega,

Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha 🙏#Nayanthara… pic.twitter.com/nMGrfOj3DF — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 24, 2026

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Meanwhile, Salman's fans are also eagerly waiting to know the release of the actor's next release, Maatrubhumi. The film was supposed to be released on April 17, 2026, but it was postponed, and the makers have not announced the new release date yet.