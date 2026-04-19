Video: Varun Dhawan Calls Salman Khan 'India's Biggest Kunwara', Recalls Getting Nervous To Dance In Front On Him On HJTIHH Set

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan grabbed attention while promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, this time by sharing a fun behind-the-scenes moment featuring Salman Khan. The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, comes shortly after the release of the film’s first song Vyah Karwado Ji.

Posted on Sunday (April 19), the BTS clip offers glimpses from the song shoot, showing Varun rehearsing and performing alongside Salman, director David Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul. In a candid moment captured in the video, Salman is heard asking Varun, "It's rehearsal or the take?" after watching him dance.

Sharing the clip, Varun opened up about feeling the pressure of performing in front of Salman, playfully referring to him in his caption. He wrote, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #vyahkarwadoji bts,” hinting at the superstar’s long-standing bachelor status.

Salman shares a strong professional and personal bond with David Dhawan, having collaborated on cult comedy films like Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Given this connection, his appearance on the sets has sparked speculation about a possible cameo in the film. Notably, Salman has previously made guest appearances in Varun’s films such as Judwaa 2 and Baby John.

About the song

The song Vyah Karwado Ji, featuring Varun alongside Mrunal Thakur, is a vibrant wedding number packed with colour, energy, and celebratory vibes. While Varun brings his signature swagger to the track, Mrunal marks her first full-fledged on-screen wedding dance performance and matches the tempo with ease.

The track is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics penned by Vayu and music composed by White Noise Collectives. With its catchy hook and festive appeal, the song is already shaping up to be a favourite for the upcoming wedding season.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to hit theatres on May 22.