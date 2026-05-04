Dubai No Longer The Safe Haven For Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt & Others

In the last few years, frequent flyers from Mumbai to Dubai have been stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, R Madhavan, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan. |

In the last few years, frequent flyers from Mumbai to Dubai have been stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, R Madhavan, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan.

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Mammooty own palatial homes in Dubai, while Salman Khan, R Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupati (he coaches tennis) reportedly own homes too.

Fardeen was a frequent flyer to Dubai because his children are studying here. And, Sanjay usually flew in to meet wife Maanayata, who runs a business in the UAE. Sonu gathered frequent flyer miles with inaugurations and ribbon-cutting, so on and so forth. But, since February 28, 2026, the stars have made fewer or no trips to the UAE.

Vivek Oberoi who refers to Dubai as ‘home’ because of a real estate and investment business, is still attached to the place. However, many others are staying away and lamenting how they miss Dubai. “Our safe haven has been threatened,’’ said one of them. “I have my fingers crossed that things come back to normal,’’ he added.