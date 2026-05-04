Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mammootty & Others Congratulate Vijay For TVK's 'Remarkable Victory'

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mammootty & Others Congratulate Vijay |

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth has finally reacted to the victory of actor turned politician Vijay. Thalapathy came into power in Tamil Nadu, defeating DMK and AIADMK. As Vijay wins most of the seats, Rajinikanth penned a heartfelt congrtaulations note for the actor.

Rajinikanth tweeted, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ (sic)."

Not only Rajinikanth, but several other actors were also seen extending their congratulations to the Vijay. Dhanush wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government."

Mammootty penned a note for Vijay, saying, "Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ on this remarkable victory. Wishing you strength and vision as you step forward to lead the state."

Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ on this remarkable victory. Wishing you strength and vision as you step forward to lead the state — Mammootty (@mammukka) May 4, 2026

Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "My dear @actorvijay, congratulations on the massive victory in your first ever election!! This thunderous victory is a testament to the love you have earned from the people of Tamil Nadu… Wishing you the strength to serve the state with the same courage."

My dear @actorvijay, congratulations on the massive victory in your first ever election!! This thunderous victory is a testament to the love you have earned from the people of Tamil Nadu… Wishing you the strength to serve the state with the same courage ♥️♥️🤗🤗 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 4, 2026

Uploading a picture with actor Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations my dear @actorvijay what a spectacular win. God bless you always."

Heartiest congratulations my dear @actorvijay what a spectacular win. ✨⭐️✨ God bless you always. pic.twitter.com/4ILlXLmj7Y — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 4, 2026

Kamal Haasan too congratulated Vijay on his win. He wrote, "My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish."

As per the latest trends in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by C. Joseph Vijay has emerged as the single largest party, leading in around 100–108 seats out of 234. Early updates show TVK comfortably ahead of rivals like DMK and AIADMK, signalling a major political shift in the state. With the party crossing the 100-seat mark in trends and even nearing the majority figure in some projections, Vijay is widely seen as the emerging winner and frontrunner for Chief Minister.