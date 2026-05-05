Santhosh Nair Death: Know About Malayalam Actor's Family, Net Worth & Film Career

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Santhosh K Nair, who died in a tragic road accident in Kerala’s Adoor on Tuesday morning (May 5). Known for his versatile performances across films and television serials, the actor had built a career spanning decades and appeared in more than 100 Malayalam films.

Who was Santhosh Nair?

Santhosh began his acting journey with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he became a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, playing a variety of roles ranging from villains and lead characters to supporting and comic parts.

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Throughout his long career, he featured in several popular films, including Cousins, Ginger, Sringaravelan, Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, Madirasi, Kaaryasthan, Khaki, Bus Conductor, The Tiger, Yuvajanotsavam, Kandu Kandarinju and April 18.

His final film was Mohiniyattam, which has reportedly been receiving a positive response from audiences.

Rest In Peace 🙏

Santhosh Nayar

Passed away this morning in a car accident pic.twitter.com/pCTnfNgqxa — അപ്പൂട്ടൻ☺️ (@apn__10) May 5, 2026

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh came from an academically accomplished family. His father, CN Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster, while his mother, P Rajalakshmiamma, was a retired teacher. He reportedly spent much of his childhood in Pettah with his two sisters and was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved to Ethiopia.

He completed his schooling at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School before pursuing mathematics at Mahatma Gandhi College. During his college years, he was actively involved in politics. While his sisters later became gynaecologists, Santhosh chose acting as his career path.

Santhosh Nair's family

Santhosh and his wife Rajalakshmi has a daughter, who got married in 2021.

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Santhosh Nair's net worth

As of now, there is no information available on the late actor's net worth.

Santhosh Nair's car accident

The actor died after the Innova car he was travelling in with his wife, Rajalakshmi, reportedly collided with a parcel truck on the MC Road near Puthussery in Adoor. He was 65 years old. Reports stated that the accident occurred around 6:30 am near Adoor Enath after the vehicle allegedly lost control before crashing into the truck.

Following the collision, Santhosh was rushed to Adoor Life Line Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. His wife sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The truck driver, identified as Sudheesh, was also injured in the incident.