Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair Dies In Road Accident In Kerala, Wife Seriously Injured

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died in a tragic road accident in Kerala’s Adoor on Tuesday morning (May 5). The actor was travelling with his wife, Rajalakshmi, when their Innova car reportedly collided with a parcel truck on the MC Road near Puthussery.

According to reports, the accident took place around 6:30 am near Adoor Enath. The car in which the actor was travelling is said to have lost control before crashing into the truck. Following the collision, Santhosh was rushed to Adoor Life Line Hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

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His wife Rajalakshmi, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The truck driver, identified as Sudheesh, was also injured in the incident.

The sudden demise of the actor has left the Malayalam film and television industry in shock. Santhosh had worked extensively in films and serials over the years and was a familiar face among Malayalam audiences.

He featured in more than 100 films during his acting career. His last film was Mohiniyattam, which has reportedly been receiving a positive response from audiences.