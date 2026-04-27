Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 Due To Multiple Organ Failure In Mumbai

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday (April 27) due to age-related complications. He was 80. Known for his extensive work in Hindi cinema, Kapoor was a familiar face across films from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

He reportedly breathed his last at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. A report in India Today stated that he passed away due to multiple organ failure.

According to a report in Indian Express, confirming the news, actor Avtar Gill said, “I have just come from the cremation ground. When his son called me, he shared that Bharat was not keeping well for the past three days. He was at home only. Before that he was in the hospital.”

Gill also shared details about the funeral, adding, “Very few people, including close relatives and members from our theater group IPTA, attended the funeral. Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Kumar, actor Kuldeep Singh, and a few other people from our theater group were there. His prayer meet is on April 30 from 5 to 7 pm at his house.”

An official statement from Kapoor’s family is still awaited.

Who was Bharat Kapoor?

Over a career spanning several decades, Bharat Kapoor built a reputation as a dependable character actor. He frequently portrayed supporting roles, villains, and authoritative figures such as police officers and lawyers. His filmography includes notable titles like Noorie, Ram Balram, Love Story, Bazaar, Ghulami, Aakhree Raasta, Satyamev Jayate, Swarg, Khuda Gawah and Rang.

He continued to remain active in later years with appearances in films such as Barsaat, Saajan Chale Sasural and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, reflecting his longevity in the industry.

Read Also Malayalam TV Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies After Cancer Battle, Seema G Nair Pens Emotional Note

Though rarely seen in lead roles, Kapoor’s performances added depth and credibility to many mainstream films. He worked alongside several leading stars and remained a consistent presence in commercial cinema.

As news of his demise spread, tributes have begun pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema.