Who Was Raghu Rai? A Legendary Photographer Who Captured India's Souls Dies At 84

Who Was Raghu Rai? |

Legendary photographer and photojournalist, Raghu Rai, who was a protégé of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated Rai, then a young photojournalist, to join Magnum Photos in 1977, died at the age of 84. His family confirmed the news on his Instagram profile. Raghu Rai passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, leaving behind a prolific career which spanned over half a century. He was one of India’s most celebrated photographers, known for his powerful black-and-white imagery. Rai spent decades documenting India’s people, landscapes, and moments of historical significance with rare depth and sensitivity.

Who was Raghu Rai?

Raghu Rai was born in 1942 in Jhang, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), and he began his career in photography in the 1960s. Rai rose to prominence after joining The Statesman newspaper and later became a key member of Magnum Photos, the prestigious international photography collective, invited by the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson. This association placed him among the world’s most respected visual storytellers.

Documented major events like Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Rai’s work is often described as deeply human. His photographs went beyond events, focusing more on emotions, everyday life, and the quiet complexities of Indian society. From capturing the chaos and rhythm of Indian streets to documenting major events like the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, his images carried both intimacy and impact.

Documentation of Mother Teresa

One of his most notable bodies of work includes his extensive documentation of Mother Teresa and life in Kolkata, where he captured compassion, suffering, and dignity in equal measure. His photographs of political figures, including Indira Gandhi, also remain widely recognised for their candid and insightful portrayal.

Read Also Former IPS Officer Vibhuti Narain Rai Felicitated By Urdu Markaz In Mumbai For Literary...

Raghu Rai: A Padma Shri honoured hero

Over the years, Raghu Rai published several books and received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri in 1977. His work has been exhibited globally, shaping international perceptions of India through a lens that was both honest and poetic. Apart from Padma Shri, he also received Photographer of the Year from USA, Academie des Beaux Arts Photography Award - William Klein 2019, and Lifetime Achievement Award by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry 2017.