 Former IPS Officer Vibhuti Narain Rai Felicitated By Urdu Markaz In Mumbai For Literary Contributions
Former IPS officer and President’s Police Medal awardee Vibhuti Narain Rai was felicitated by Urdu Markaz in Mumbai on Friday. Rai, who retired as Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, spoke about his journey ‘Mera Safar’ and shared insights on his literary works, including five novels, essay collections, and writings on state-minority relations.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Vibhuti Narain Rai (with shawl) |

Mumbai: ​Former IPS officer and author, Vibhuti Narain Rai, was felicitated by literary group Urdu Markaz in Mumbai on Friday.

​Rai, who interacted with members of the Progressive Writers’ Association at the Urdu Markaz office in Madanpura, spoke on his life journey, ‘Mera Safar’.

Distinguished Police Career

​Rai, a President's Police Medal winner, retired as Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, a central university in Wardha.

Former Mumbai MLA & Islam Gymkhana President Yusuf Abrahani Named Among '100 Most Influential Indian...
article-image

​He is a novelist, essayist, and editor. He has published five novels in Hindi: Ghar, Shahar Mein Curfew, Kissa Loktantra, Tabadla, and Prem Ki Bhootkatha, all of which have been translated into other languages.

Editorial Work

​Rai is also a social activist, known for his work on the relationship between the Indian State and minority communities. He has written two books on the subject: Sampradayik Dange Aur Bhartiya Police and Hashimpura 22 May. Additionally, he has published four essay collections: Ranbhoomi Mein Bhasha, Fence Ke Us Paar, Kise Chahiye Sabhya Police, and Andhi Surang Mein Kashmir, as well as a volume of satire: Ek Chhatra Neta Ka Roznamcha. He also edited the Hindi monthly, Vartaman Sahitya.

