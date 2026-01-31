Former IPS Officer Vibhuti Narain Rai Felicitated By Urdu Markaz In Mumbai For Literary Contributions

Mumbai: Former IPS officer and author, Vibhuti Narain Rai, was felicitated by literary group Urdu Markaz in Mumbai on Friday.
Rai, who interacted with members of the Progressive Writers’ Association at the Urdu Markaz office in Madanpura, spoke on his life journey, ‘Mera Safar’.
Distinguished Police Career
Rai, a President's Police Medal winner, retired as Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, a central university in Wardha.
He is a novelist, essayist, and editor. He has published five novels in Hindi: Ghar, Shahar Mein Curfew, Kissa Loktantra, Tabadla, and Prem Ki Bhootkatha, all of which have been translated into other languages.
Editorial Work
Rai is also a social activist, known for his work on the relationship between the Indian State and minority communities. He has written two books on the subject: Sampradayik Dange Aur Bhartiya Police and Hashimpura 22 May. Additionally, he has published four essay collections: Ranbhoomi Mein Bhasha, Fence Ke Us Paar, Kise Chahiye Sabhya Police, and Andhi Surang Mein Kashmir, as well as a volume of satire: Ek Chhatra Neta Ka Roznamcha. He also edited the Hindi monthly, Vartaman Sahitya.
