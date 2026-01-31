Former IPS Officer Vibhuti Narain Rai Felicitated By Urdu Markaz In Mumbai For Literary Contributions

Vibhuti Narain Rai (with shawl) |

Mumbai: ​Former IPS officer and author, Vibhuti Narain Rai, was felicitated by literary group Urdu Markaz in Mumbai on Friday.

​Rai, who interacted with members of the Progressive Writers’ Association at the Urdu Markaz office in Madanpura, spoke on his life journey, ‘Mera Safar’.

Distinguished Police Career

​Rai, a President's Police Medal winner, retired as Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, a central university in Wardha.

​He is a novelist, essayist, and editor. He has published five novels in Hindi: Ghar, Shahar Mein Curfew, Kissa Loktantra, Tabadla, and Prem Ki Bhootkatha, all of which have been translated into other languages.

Editorial Work

​Rai is also a social activist, known for his work on the relationship between the Indian State and minority communities. He has written two books on the subject: Sampradayik Dange Aur Bhartiya Police and Hashimpura 22 May. Additionally, he has published four essay collections: Ranbhoomi Mein Bhasha, Fence Ke Us Paar, Kise Chahiye Sabhya Police, and Andhi Surang Mein Kashmir, as well as a volume of satire: Ek Chhatra Neta Ka Roznamcha. He also edited the Hindi monthly, Vartaman Sahitya.

