Who Was Inder Kaur? All About 29-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Found Dead In Ludhiana Canal After Alleged Abduction

Who Was Inder Kaur? | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer- make-up artist Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur's body was recovered from the Neelo canal in Punjab days after her alleged abduction in Ludhiana. Reportedly, she had been missing since May 13. Her family confirmed her identity after the body was recovered on Tuesday morning around 11 am. The body has now been sent to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem examination and further legal formalities.

Inder Kaur Found Dead

However, earlier this week after the singer’s brother, Jotinder Singh, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered on May 15 against Moga resident Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, and his associate Karamjit Singh. During the investigation, the family allegedly discovered that the singer knew Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhalur village in Moga district. Jotinder Singh claimed that the accused had wanted to marry his sister, but she had rejected the proposal.

Who Was Inder Kaur?

Born in 1997, Inder Kaur was based in Punjab and was active on social media as well as live music performances. She had released several songs, including Afghan Jatti, Sohna Lagda, Laanedaarni, Desi Sirre De, Sone Di Wang, Kisaan Anthem, Jija, Rich Standard, Aakad, and Kado Ti Milegi.

Accused Fled To Canada: Report

The family has accused the suspects of abducting the singer at gunpoint and later killing her due to personal enmity linked to the rejected marriage proposal. According to ABP, the complainant further alleged that the main accused fled to Canada after the incident and had recently returned to Punjab before the alleged crime took place.

Police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of the probe.