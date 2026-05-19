29-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Yashinder Aka Inder Kaur Found Dead In Ludhiana Canal Six Days After Alleged Abduction

The Punjabi music industry has been left shocked after the body of singer Yashinder Kaur, popularly known as Inder Kaur, was recovered from the Neelo canal in Punjab days after her alleged abduction in Ludhiana.

According to a report in PTC Punjab, the 29-year-old singer had been missing since May 13. Her family confirmed her identity after the body was recovered on Tuesday morning around 11 am. The body has now been sent to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem examination and further legal formalities.

The case had already taken a serious turn earlier this week after the singer’s brother, Jotinder Singh, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered on May 15 against Moga resident Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, and his associate Karamjit Singh.

According to the complaint, Inder Kaur had left her home on the evening of May 13 to buy groceries while travelling in her Ford Figo car. However, she never returned home. After repeated attempts to contact her failed, the family began searching for her before approaching the police.

During the investigation, the family allegedly discovered that the singer knew Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhalur village in Moga district. Jotinder Singh claimed that the accused had wanted to marry his sister, but she had rejected the proposal.

Accused fled to Canada: Report

The family has accused the suspects of abducting the singer at gunpoint and later killing her due to personal enmity linked to the rejected marriage proposal. According to ABP, the complainant further alleged that the main accused fled to Canada after the incident and had recently returned to Punjab before the alleged crime took place.

Police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of the probe.