Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Firing At Diljit Dosanjh Manager's Haryana House, Police Deny Incident

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Singh Kang’s farmhouse in Karnal became the centre of controversy recently after reports of a firing incident surfaced online. The situation escalated further when social media posts allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police officials have denied finding any evidence of gunfire and described the reports as unverified rumours.

Following the viral claims, heavy police deployment was seen outside the farmhouse located in Gondar village on the Gondar-Dachar Road in Karnal. Teams from the Nissing Police Station, the Special Task Force (STF), and the CIA reportedly reached the spot to investigate the matter.

According to a report in The Statesman, speaking about the incident, Nissing SHO Krishan Kumar said that officers conducted a detailed inspection of the premises but found no signs of firing. He also revealed that family members present at the farmhouse neither gave any statement nor filed a formal complaint regarding the alleged attack.

Former village sarpanch Joga Singh also dismissed the reports and claimed there was no such incident. According to him, the family was inside the farmhouse and was unaware of any firing until the police arrived for inspection. He termed the entire matter a rumour.

Despite the denials, the controversy gained momentum after a social media post went viral claiming that individuals identified as Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi, and Harry Boxer were behind the alleged attack. The post claimed that “Austria-made” weapons were used and described the incident as a “third warning” to Diljit Dosanjh and his management team. It also accused the singer’s team of misconduct during an international tour and threatened further consequences.

While some initial reports claimed that shell casings and bullet marks were found at the spot, authorities have not officially confirmed any such recovery. Police officials stated that all angles, including the authenticity of the viral threats, are currently under investigation. Reportedly, security has been tightened around the farmhouse as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Diljit is currently overseas for his Aura Tour. During a recent concert in Canada, pro-Khalistani flags were reportedly displayed outside the venue, following which the singer instructed his security team to remove the protesters.

Addressing the controversy later on Instagram story, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting, anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

At present, police have not officially confirmed the identity of those behind the alleged threats, and the viral claims remain part of the ongoing investigation.