Who Was Darshan Kumar? Know All About T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar's Brother Who Died At 70 In Delhi

Who Was Darshan Kumar? |

Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Delhi, leaving the entertainment industry in shock.

Darshan Kumar Passes Away At 70

The news was confirmed by singer Mika Singh on social media, who wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace.Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Who Was Darshan Kumar?

After founder Gulshan Kumar established T-Series in 1983, the company has been run by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar, while his daughters Tulsi Kumar and Khushalii Kumar are singers.

While Bhushan Kumar is the Chairman, Darshan Kumar served as Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, India’s largest music label and a major film production house. Darshan was an integral part of the company, known for supporting artists, especially in Punjabi and regional music, behind the scenes.

The cause of Darshan Kumar's death remains unknown.

In 2025, popular Indian devotional singer Mani Ladla shared a photo with Darshan Kumar from Amritsar during their meeting. He wrote, "After long time met Darshan Kumar ji, owner of T-Series company. Thanks sir for coming at my place."

However, not much information about Darshan is publicly available, as he maintained a low-key presence and made few public appearances.

Meanwhile, Darshan's brother Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on August 12, 1997, at the age of 46. He was reportedly fired at multiple times by three attackers, in a shocking incident that sent shockwaves across the country.