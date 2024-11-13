 Bhushan Kumar Reveals Gulshan Kumar’s Biopic Starring Aamir Khan Delayed Due To His Mother: 'Logon Ko Maza Dene Ke Chakkar Mein Family...'
Bhushan Kumar recently discussed the delay of his late father-producer Gulshan Kumar's biopic, starring Aamir Khan. Although it was never officially announced, Kumar revealed that the biopic was postponed due to his family's reservations, particularly his mother, Sudesh Kumari. Bhushan shared that earlier a script was ready, but he had to make changes as his mother did not approve of it.

article-image

Speaking to Connect Cine, Bhushan shared that they are still writing the script of Gulshan Kumar's biopic. "We officially didn’t announce everyone knew that Aamir Khan was going to be a part of it. He still wants to; he always tells me it is the best script he has read in recent times. But there were some reservations from the family about it, especially from my mother; she wanted to tell the story from one perspective, and we wrote the script from another perspective."

Further, Bhushan stated that Aamir told him that the script written earlier was the 'best script' and that he is keen on doing the biopic.

"I can't make a film about my father if my mother isn't convinced about it. Once my mother is convinced about the script, which she will be eventually," added Kumar.

He added that his mother does not want to whitewash the script. "Jis tareeke ki humari abhi script likhi huyi hai, logo ko maza aayega. Lekin logo ko maza dene k chakkar mein apni family ko main hurt nahi kar sakta. Woh ek dum nahi karna hai. When I make Papa's biopic, it will be, for the first time—Bhushan Kumar and T-series presents. It will be a tribute to my father from my side," he concluded.

Gulshan Kumar was shot outside a temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on August 12, 1997, at the age of 46. Reportedly, three attackers had shot him 16 times on his neck and back. Abdul Rauf Merchant later took responsibility for the murder.

