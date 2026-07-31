Who Is Vinnie Takair? Aryan Khan's London Outing With Singer Sparks Dating Buzz Again

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has once again become the subject of online discussion after being spotted with singer-songwriter Vinnie Takair in London. He has sparked fresh dating rumours across social media after viral photos and videos reportedly showed Aryan and Vinnie leaving a casino together in London.

Aryan kept his look casual, while Vinnie was dressed in an all-black outfit. The visuals caught the attention of fans, who began speculating whether the two are simply friends or romantically involved.

The rumours gained further traction after social media users noticed that Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram. Around the same time, Vinnie shared a series of photos from her London trip with the caption, “London, ily.” Although Aryan was not featured in the pictures, many users linked the post to the viral casino outing.

[NEW] The hot chick in the new Aryan spotting is Danish artist Vinnie Takair (and tea on her from Reddit) #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughtshttps://t.co/eun73nvxH9 pic.twitter.com/OqMCaFfVem — Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 29, 2026

[EXCLUSIVE] Tipster who wants to remain anonymous sent us the video of Aryan and Vinnie at the casino! #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughts https://t.co/7uvMS4WOux pic.twitter.com/VunM4AEHx2 — Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 30, 2026

Despite the growing buzz, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has addressed the speculation. As of now, there is no official confirmation that they are dating, and the rumours remain based on social media activity and unverified online claims.

Although Aryan has largely stayed away from the spotlight and kept his private life out of public view, his appearances with unfamiliar companions often spark conversation online.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie is an independent singer and songwriter who has been steadily building her music career. She has released original songs including Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You and Tro Mig, which are available on streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Apart from her music, Vinnie is active on Instagram, where she has more than 11,000 followers. Her page offers a glimpse into her music projects, travel experiences, fashion and personal life.

This is not the first time Aryan's personal life has attracted public attention. He was previously linked to actor-model Larissa Bonesi, who featured in campaigns for his luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. However, those reports were also never confirmed by either Aryan or Larissa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan recently made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the satirical drama explored the world of the Hindi film industry.

The series starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Anyaa Singh and Gautami Kapoor, along with several celebrity cameos.