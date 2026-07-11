'This Is Not We Had Signed Up For': Raghav Juyal's Birthday Party Turned Into Mayhem; Here's What Happened At The Bash Attended By Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Others |

Raghav Juyal has been riding a crest of popularity after his baddie act in Karan Johar’s Kill and Aryan Khan’s The B***ds of Bollywood. Post this, the young actor, who wears his attitude on his sleeve (hotahai!), has been looking to hit the high spots. He only talks of his Dehradun bungalow nestled in the hills, and he also has his hair styled where the rich and famous go. To give him his due, he’s semi-famous now and he has started to hit the high spots. He’s been getting good acting offers and his sitara is on the ascendant.

In keeping with his newfound fame, Juyal decided to enhance his stardom with a “talked about” birthday bash. Invitations went on to his best buddy, filmmaker Aryan Khan, co-star Bobby Deol and some others. A fine-dining-night spot was booked in Bandra, with easy accessibility for Aryan who was the chief guest of the night. Everything was going like clockwork. Till, Juyal apparently received a request from a certain politico’s inner circle saying, since his birthday and the politico-cum-social-worker’s birthday happened to fall on the same day, so they could co-host the party.

Juyal agreed

But this wasn’t his best decision. Two sets of invitations were sent out to people from different walks of life. And, this caused multiple embarrassments. While Juyal’s guests (most of them fiercely private) tried to slip into the party scene, unnoticed, some of the other guests who came were ruthless selfie hunters.

Within minutes of the party beginning, the unsuspecting celebrities (A for Aryan, B for Bobby) had funny sorts, clamouring around them. And, from there on, chaos reigned.

In a bid to see Juyal’s star-guests, the politico’s social crowd and some gatecrashers crowded the staircases, blocked passages, broke loose into the party, and demanded selfies. Within minutes, the rich and famous were suffering from claustrophobia. Now the famous may oblige fans with selfies if they are in the mood. But they were not warned by Juyal that this was going to be one of those nights. This happening at his “very exclusive, very private” party was blasphemy. And, when hell broke loose, all the famous people, who had ventured into Juyal’s birthday party, started running out. Some of their security had a tough time rescuing their celebrity masters. And, instead of it being a night of dance and celebration, this private event turned into a public tamasha of pushing and being shoved. One celebrity guest called us to say, “This is not what we had signed up for. Yaar, Raghav is a nice guy and he is usually good to be with. However, this party was anything but fun.”

Aryan Khan was also caught on personal cameras making a dash for his car. His security tried their level best to escort him safely to his car. Despite his own security being compromised, Aryan gracefully tried to ensure that no guest was trampled on. Ultimately, he heaved a sigh of relief, when he headed back to his residence that is exactly 10 minutes from the party venue.

With all their planning and securing, sometimes even celebrities are caught unawares.