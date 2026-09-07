Who Is Surabhi Vanzara? Meet Murder & Qubool Hai Actress Who Roasted Samay Raina On India's Got Latent 2

Who Is Surabhi Vanzara? |

Surabhi Vanzara has suddenly found herself back in the spotlight after her appearance on comedian Samay Raina ’s India’s Got Latent 2. Known to television viewers for shows such as Qubool Hai, the actres also has several Bollywood credits to her name. However, it was her exchange with Samay and the panel that recently caught the internet’s attention.

Earlier known as Shabnam Sayed, Surabhi appeared on the show alongside panellists Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai. After the panel expressed their dislike for her act, the conversation turned into a roast session, with Surabhi firing back with witty responses.

When Kushagra commented that she looked like she would fly away on a broom and compared her to Komolika, Surabhi responded, “What’s your name, sir? Everybody else I do know.”

Samay then asked whether she was usually like that in real life. Surabhi replied, “This is all thanks to you. Meeting you is not easy, Samay. It’s quite mentally disturbing. You disturb the entire country.” When he asked if she was nervous about meeting him, she had another comeback, “Don’t give yourself so much credit. I said mentally disturbed, not nervous.”

Surabhi Vanzara’s television career

Surabhi has been part of the entertainment industry for several years and has worked across television, films and comedy. Some of her earlier television credits continue to carry her former name, Shabnam Syed.

Her TV work includes Millee, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai. She gained recognition for playing Shireen Rashid Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai, one of her most notable television roles.

Her Bollywood films

Surabhi has also appeared in several Hindi films. She was seen in Anurag Basu’s 2004 thriller Murder, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. She played Radhika, a character connected to Emraan’s Sunny.

She later featured in Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story, another Anurag Basu film starring Emraan Hashmi, where she played Reshma, a friend of Dia Mirza’s character Jiya.

Her other film credits include Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Hate Story 2. Reportedly, two short films featuring her, Nothingness and Smoked up Honesties, were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Surabhi’s comedy avatar

Away from acting, Surabhi has also built an online presence through comedy. Her Instagram account has more than 80,000 followers, where she describes herself as ‘Rebel Bahu: Housewife; Standup comedian’.

She regularly shares comedy reels and clips from her stand-up performances, with married life and everyday experiences often becoming the subject of her humour.