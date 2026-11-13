Who Is Sharad Kapoor? All About Shah Rukh Khan's Josh Co-Star Whose Emotional Video With His Four Pet Dogs Went Viral

Who is Sharad Kapoor? The actor who played Shah Rukh Khan's rival in Josh and later ventured into business | Instagram

Actor Sharad Kapoor is back in the headlines after an emotional video of him went viral on social media. The actor, whose frail appearance caught the attention of viewers, was seen speaking emotionally about his four pet dogs, who are being relocated to an animal welfare centre amid his ongoing personal challenges.

His friend clarified that the move was necessary as Sharad is currently facing physical challenges and requires care and attention. She also urged people not to troll him, explaining that the family is going through a difficult phase. Sharad, meanwhile, expressed hope of being reunited with his beloved dogs soon.

Who Is Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad Kapoor, born on February 13, 1976, in Kolkata, is a 50-year-old actor known for his work in Hindi and Bengali films, as well as television. He belongs to a Punjabi family and was raised in Kolkata. Sharad is married to Koel Basu, who is the granddaughter of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

How Did Sharad Kapoor Enter The Film Industry?

With no connections in the film industry, Sharad had to struggle to establish himself as an actor. His interest in films grew during the 1986 event Hope 86, which was held in Kolkata and attended by several popular film stars. Impressed by their popularity and the glamour of the film industry, Sharad decided to pursue acting.

He moved to Mumbai in 1993 to try his luck in films. However, his initial days in the city were far from easy. Sharad reportedly struggled to find work and spent nearly six months looking for opportunities. With no projects coming his way, he eventually considered returning home. However, he soon landed a small role in the television serial Swabhimaan, which gave him an opportunity to begin his acting journey.

Film Debut And Breakthrough With Josh

Before making his acting debut, Sharad also worked as an assistant director on Lakshmanrekha, a 1991 film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Sangeeta Bijlani and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others.

Sharad made his acting debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994. One of his most memorable performances came in the 2000 film Josh, in which he played Prakash Sharma, the rival of Shah Rukh Khan's character, Max. The film helped him gain wider recognition among audiences.

Over the years, Sharad has appeared in more than 40 films across Hindi and Bengali cinema. His filmography includes Trishakti, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Wanted, and Jai Ho, among others.

He was last seen in the 2022 film The Good Maharaja, in which he portrayed Yuvaraja Vijay Karmar.

Business Ventures Beyond Acting

Apart from acting, Sharad has also ventured into business. He reportedly owns two restaurants, one in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru.