'I Cannot Live Without Them': Sharad Kapoor Gets Emotional Over 4 Pet Dogs Being Moved To Animal Welfare Amid His 'Physical' Challenges – VIDEO

Sharad Kapoor's 4 Pet Dogs Temporarily Relocated Amid Personal Challenges | Instagram

A video of Josh actor Sharad Kapoor has gone viral on social media, showing the actor getting emotional over his four pet dogs as they are being moved to an animal welfare centre amid his ongoing personal challenges.

Sharad Kapoor's 4 Pet Dogs Temporarily Relocated Amid Personal Challenges

Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of Sharad, shared the video explaining why the actor's dogs are being moved from his residence. According to her, Sharad is currently facing certain physical challenges and requires attention and care. With his wife and a newborn child also living in the same house, managing four dogs has reportedly become difficult under the present circumstances.

In the video, Hema explained that Sharad does not want his dogs to leave his home, but the family is currently dealing with a difficult situation. She also mentioned that the dogs do not have a caretaker and that YODA Mumbai will be stepping in to take them to their animal welfare centre.

Sharad Kapoor's Friend Fans To Not Troll Him

Sharad's friend Hema also urged fans and social media users not to troll the actor over the situation. Revealing that she has known him for the past 30 years, she said that the moment she learned about his circumstances, she rushed to meet him.

Hema clarified that this was not a case of animal cruelty but rather a difficult phase in Sharad's life. She urged people to understand his situation instead of judging him, adding that everyone goes through challenging times. She further appealed to fans to shower the actor with prayers, love and support rather than subjecting him to online trolling.

Sharad Kapoor Opens Up About Difficult Home Situation As Dogs Are Relocated

Sharad also got emotional while talking about his beloved pets. He said, "Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them."

He further expressed concern about being separated from his dogs, saying that they would also feel depressed without him. Defending his love for animals, the actor added, "As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them."

Sharad also expressed hope that he would reunite with his four dogs once he moves into his new bungalow and his situation improves.