 Who Is Minahil Malik? Know About The Pakistani Influencer Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online
Minahil, who is embroiled in a controversy after her alleged sex video leaked online, is a social media influencer who is known for her TikTok videos. Her dance reels on trending songs often go viral. She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. According to media reports, Minahil was rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow TikToker Muhammed Harris

Updated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik is currently making headlines after her alleged private video was leaked on social media. In fact, Pakistani actress-singer Mishi Khan had accused her of leaking her own video for publicity. Mishi also stated that she used the tactic shown in Kareena Kapoor's film Heroine to be in news. However, Minahil later clarified that the now-viral video is fake. A few days back, she also announced her decision to quit social media.

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil was born in July 1994 in Karachi. She is a social media influencer who is known for her TikTok videos. Her dance reels on trending songs often go viral.

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. According to several media reports, Minahil was rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow TikToker Muhammed Harris. However, it has now been reported that they broke up.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that Minahil has been embroiled in a controversy. She faced a similar situation few years back as well and became a target of trolls. This time too she received a lot of hate online.

Days after Minahil's alleged private video surfaced on social media, she requested her followers to extend their support to her amid the controversy. Reportedly, Minahil has also filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency. In her official statement, she stated, "These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon."

On October 30, she also announced her decision to quit social media. In a post, she wrote, "It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care."

