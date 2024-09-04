Who Was Major Shaitan Singh? Know About Indian Army Officer Played By Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to the silver screen with his next 120 Bahadur. He will be portraying the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in the film, and the story will showcase the Battle of Rezang La and the 1962 Indo-China war.

Who Was Major Shaitan Singh?

Major Shaitan Singh was an army officer, known for his heroic role in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Born in 1924 in Rajasthan, Major Shaitan Singh fought, he joined the Jodhpur State Forces and was the commanding officer of the Charlie Company of the 13th Kumaon Regiment.

During the Battle of Rezang La in the Ladakh sector, his company was vastly outnumbered by Chinese forces, but he led a fierce defense, refusing to retreat despite overwhelming odds. He along with and 113 men fought to make sure that Chushul did not fall into Chinese hands. He body was found with his right hand clutching his bullet-ridden stomach. His memorial was built at the spot where he fell during the battle.

Singh was also the recipient of India's highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his extraordinary bravery and leadership in the face of certain death.

Farhan shared the motion picture of his next and announced the news of him starring in 120 Bahadur. He wrote, "It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon regiment."

He added talking about his journey and said, "Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism, and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds."

Farhan and the team began the shooting of the film in Ladakh on September 4. "We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent," he concluded.

Read Also Who Is Nivin Pauly? All About Malayalam Star Booked For Raping Actress In Dubai

In another motion picture, he shared his look as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and expressed his gratitude to him. Farhan wrote, "My deepest gratitude to the family of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC for trusting me with his portrayal. Your love and support means the world to us."

The film will be directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, who earlier helmed Kangana RRanaut-starterDhaakad. He will also be producing the film along with Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

This is not the first time a movie is made on Major Shaitan Singh. Earlier in 2017, a movie starring Shehzaad Khan as Shaitan Singh, directed by Pankaj Sehgal.