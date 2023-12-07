Who Is Jamie Alter? Meet Late Tom Alter's Son And Sports Journalist Who Marks His Hindi Film Debut In The Archies

While Zoya Akhtar's new Netflix directorial The Archies spotlights seven new faces in Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal aka Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, another crucial performance in the film brings renowned sports analyst and late actor Tom Alter's son Jamie Alter to the forefront.