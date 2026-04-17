Who Is Ishaan Mehra, Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Fiancé?

Shaheen Bhatt / Ishaan Mehra | Instagram

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, on Friday took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. She shared a few romantic pictures with him, flaunting her diamond ring, and wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing (sic)."

While congratulatory messages flooded her comment section, we are sure that many people are wondering who Ishaan Mehra is. Is he an actor? Is he someone from the film industry? Well, no, he is neither an actor nor someone from the film industry.

Who Is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan is a fitness coach and former international swimmer. He represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has 9k followers on Instagram, and his social media is filled with pictures and videos of him working out in the gym.

Well, it is not yet known how Ishaan and Shaheen met, but it was last year when they made their relationship Insta official. In April last year, Shaheen took to Instagram to make her relationship official with Ishaan. She had posted pictures with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine (sic)."

Later, in November, even Ishaan had wished Shaheen and posted, "Happy birthday to my forever partner!! (sic)."

Celebrities Congratulate Shaheen Bhatt & Ishaan Mehra

Many celebrities have congratulated Shaheen and Ishaan on Instagram. Alia commented, "Spamming you with my love (sic)." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "The Unbreakable Vow! (sic)."

Ananya Panday commented, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ all the love and joy in the world ♥️♥️♥️🧿🧿🧿 best!!!!! (sic)." Neetu Kapoor showered blessings and wrote, "Congratulationsssss love and blessings (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While the two have announced that they are engaged, it is not yet known when we will get to hear the wedding bells. So, let's see when Shaheen and Ishaan will tie the knot.