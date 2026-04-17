Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Ishaan Mehra; Ex-Boyfriend Rohan Joshi Congratulates Couple

Shaheen Bhatt Engaged to Ishaan Mehra | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is now engaged! In 2025, she made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra, a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games, Instagram official. A year after making their relationship public, Shaheen has now shared adorable photos from her engagement after her boyfriend proposed to her.

Shaheen Bhatt Engaged

On Friday, April 17, sharing photos on her Instagram handle, Shaheen wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." In the photos, she was seen flaunting her huge diamond ring gifted by her boyfriend as she clicked selfies, while the other photos were all things cute, capturing the couple getting cosy after their romantic proposal and sharing their own little moment.

Check it out:

Soon after Shaheen shared the photos on her Instagram handle, several industry friends reacted in the comments. Her ex-boyfriend, comedian Rohan Joshi, congratulated the couple, writing, “OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONS.” Others, including Ananya Panday, commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you, all the love and joy in the world, best.”

Neena Gupta wrote, “Wow, congratulations dear Shaheen,” while Navya Nanda added, “Congratulations Shaheeeen.” Others, including Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, also congratulated the couple.