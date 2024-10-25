 Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Mom Soni Razdan On Her 68th Birthday: 'Centre Of Our Universe'
Actor Alia Bhatt and her Shaheen sister on Friday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan. Alia wrote, "the centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership"

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen with mother Soni Razdan | Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her mom and called her the "centre of our universe" in her special birthday wish.

Alia wrote in the caption, "the centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership"

Soni Razdan responded to her post in the comment section, saying, "Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre and you both are mine and always have been." After her post, Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor mentioned, "Soni aunty..." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy birthday"

Shaheen also took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother on her special day. She posted a string of pictures with her mother and captioned them with a sweet message for her.

"Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth...I love you @sonirazdan," she wrote.

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies, including Saaransh, Gumrah, and Mandi. In 2018, she shared screen space with her daughter Alia in Raazi. Soni was last seen in the film Pippa, released in 2023, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Alia recently stunned everyone with her dazzling look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The 'Jigra' actor, who is an advocate for sustainable fashion and often proves that it is not just a trend but part of her lifestyle choices, wore her exquisite mehendi lehenga for the special occasion.

Currently, the actress is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha' in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, alongside co-star Sharvari.

Recently, she shared joyful moments from her time there, including a cosy selfie in a woollen cap.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia's recent film, 'Jigra', hit theatres on October 11.

