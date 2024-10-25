Doctor Who Made Video Claiming Alia Bhatt's Botox Led to 'Paralysed' Face Defends His Claims: 'Small Mistakes Happen With Celebs...'

On Friday, October 25, actress Alia Bhatt reacted to the viral video made by Dr. Sai Ganapathy, a facial aesthetics expert, who claimed how her alleged botox led to the right side of her face getting 'paralysed.'

Without naming him, Bhatt criticised the doctor, stating, "These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up. What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense."

Check it out:

While the doctor has deleted the video, he has now, defended his claims and told Hindustan Times, "It’s her personal opinion, I wouldn’t like to comment on that. I’d rather talk medically. It’s just a personal judgement and I have not targeted anyone. It can happen to anybody, even some of my patients can face it. These kinds of complications do occur with aesthetic procedures and it’s nothing to worry about. It’s completely reversible."

Furthermore, the doctor said that there are more awareness increases when celebrities undergo Botox treatments and something goes wrong. He said that it helps people be aware that things can get reversed and it these 'small mistakes' can happen with celebrities, they can also occur with everyday people, but the outcomes can also be corrected.

"It’s not about targetting that celebrity but because they are so famous, they can influence the younger generation much more nicely," he added.

Discussing about the medicial reason behind, the doctor said that after watching Alia's videos, he realised that when she got botox, it may have done wrong. He shared it was not a major issue but rather a minor complication that can occur with any injector.

"Sometimes the botox migrate towards the risorius muscle if you put up any kind of movement. Thus, sometimes there is a dip movement when she speaks, the lips will be tilted as seen in the video, which I also saw in many videos that people had put up. So, that was the concern," he explained.