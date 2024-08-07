 Who Is Geeta Vasant Patel? All About Indian Origin Director Of House Of The Dragon Season 2
Who Is Geeta Vasant Patel? All About Indian Origin Director Of House Of The Dragon Season 2

Geeta Vasant Patel started her career as an assistant writer on the American television series The Beast.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

House Of The Dragon concluded its second season on August 5, 2024. As a prequel to Game of Thrones, HOTD has become one of the most loved shows among the audience. While several directors have gained recognition for their work on the show, Geeta Vasant Patel has particularly stood out.

Geeta Vasant Patel has directed three episodes of House Of The Dragon: The Burning Mill, The Lord of the Tides, and The Queen Who Ever Was. She is renowned for her unique filming style. Geeta started her career as an assistant writer on the American television series The Beast.

Who is Geeta Vasant Patel?

Born in 1975 in Evanston, Illinois, Geeta Vasant Patel is well-known in the US film industry as a television director. Geeta is the daughter of Vasant, a financial planner, and Champa, a matchmaker and real estate agent.

Her parents immigrated from Gujarat, India, to the U.S. and later moved to North Carolina, where Geeta spent most of her childhood and youth.

She also serves as an executive producer and pilot director on the new limited series Under the Bridge. Additionally, she was nominated for Breakthrough Limited Series at the inaugural 2024 Gotham TV Awards.

She has been an assistant writer on The Fast and the Furious, Blue Crush, The Rundown, and Mindhunters.

Later, in 2008, Geeta made her directorial debut with the documentary film Project Kashmir. She has also written and directed Meet the Patel with her brother Ravi V Patel.

