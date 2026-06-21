Who Is Avinash Agarwal? Comedian Turns Donald Trump At Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 With Alia Bhatt & Sharvari

The second season of India's Got Latent is finally here, and while fans tuned in to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promote Alpha, it was one unexpected performer who ended up stealing the spotlight. Meet Avinash Agarwal, the comedian whose hilarious Donald Trump impersonation had the judges laughing out loud and the internet scrambling to know more about him.

Indian ‘Donald Trump’ walks into India's Got Latent

The premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, which dropped on June 20, marked the return of Samay Raina's hit talent-comedy show after nearly a year. The show's previous season had courted controversy following Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, making this comeback one of the most anticipated releases in the comedy space.

Amid the star power of Alia and Sharvari, Avinash emerged as the breakout act of the evening. Taking the stage as former US President Donald Trump, he delivered a high-energy impersonation packed with witty observations and playful digs at the celebrity panel.

His roast of Alia and cheeky jabs at host Samay landed perfectly with the audience. The performance earned rave reviews from the judges too. Ashish Solanki, Balraj Ghai and Alia awarded him a perfect 10, while Sharvari gave him a 9.5. Samay Raina also flashed a 10, praising the comedian's commanding stage presence and comic timing.

So, who is Avinash Agarwal?

While many viewers discovered him through India's Got Latent, Avinash Agarwal has been performing for years.

A stand-up comedian, writer, voice artist and event host, Avinash comes from a background in theatre and performing arts. According to Bookmyshow, he has written and performed in more than 200 live shows across India, building a reputation for his spontaneous humour and engaging stage presence.

On Instagram, where he has currently around 94,000 followers, Avinash cheekily describes himself as the "Indian Trump", a title that now seems more fitting than ever.

Beyond comedy clubs, he has reportedly hosted events featuring celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Abhay Deol, Johnny Lever and Anurag Kashyap. He has also worked on brand scripts involving Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, blending his skills as a writer and performer.

Perhaps one of his biggest achievements came on the global stage. Avinash represented India at the prestigious Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in the United States, where he finished among the top 30 speakers in the world.