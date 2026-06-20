'I Felt Bad For Her': Fans Slam Alia Bhatt's PR After Actress Felt 'Intimidated' & Was 'Face Palming' On India's Got Latent 2

Fans Slam Alia Bhatt's PR After Actress Felt 'Intimidated' & Was 'Face Palming' On India's Got Latent 2 |

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has become the talk of the town ever since it premiered on Netflix at 7 PM. However, many viewers felt bad for Alpha actress Alia Bhatt after she was repeatedly roasted not only by host Samay Raina but also by one of the contestants. A contestant impersonating Donald Trump took a dig at Alia while she struggled to read his audition form, saying, "Somebody give her a script and a director."

After watching Alia get heavily roasted on the show, several users took to social media to react. One user wrote, "Alia Bhatt should not be anywhere near comedy scene Samay bhai." Another commented, "Alia Bhatt is so sweet I just watched the first episode of Latent Season 2 and I felt bad for her they roasted her so much."

Alia Bhatt is so sweet I just watched the first episode of Latent Season 2 and I felt bad for her they roasted her so much😭🤏🏻 — FABIYA (@DilliKiLadkiiii) June 20, 2026

Alia Bhatt should not be anywhere near comedy scene Samay bhai 🫪

#Latent — Sumuqh (@Sumuqh) June 20, 2026

As the contestant imitating Donald Trump continued to roast Alia, the actress chose to remain silent throughout his performance. Towards the end, Samay asked, "Alia, why are you not speaking to him yar?" Alia then admitted, "I'm just stumped again by how in character he is." Later, while scoring the contestant, Alia gave him 10 points and confessed, "I was actually feeling like intimidated and like I was face palming and getting really awkward and stressed and that's fabulous job."

Yes It's Not Fair Ye Baat Alia Bhatt Ke PR ko Samajana Chahiye, Kyu Udta Teer Lena — Goat Deva (@Deva21747292) June 20, 2026

This was the hands down best act of India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 1😂😂🔥🔥



The way this guy cooked Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina was outstanding 💀 pic.twitter.com/0MTG8gN3gZ — Meme Flix (@meme_flix) June 20, 2026

Reacting to the episode, Alia's fans also shared their opinions online. One user wrote, "Yes It's Not Fair Ye Baat Alia Bhatt Ke PR ko Samajana Chahiye, Kyu Udta Teer Lena." Another commented, "The way this guy cooked Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina was outstanding." A third user tweeted, "Donald Trump & Samay raina cooked alia bhatt so bad man."

Donald Trump & Samay raina cooked alia bhatt so bad man... 😭😭😆😆#IndiasGotLatent — noʟΛn (@krrishnolan) June 20, 2026

@ElvishYadav , imagine watching Alia Bhatt on IGL with Samay and then ending up collaborating with the real superstar of India - Rajat Dalal😂#ElvishYadav — Raj (@amanalirizwi) June 20, 2026

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20 at 7 PM IST, marking Samay Raina's much-awaited return with the show's first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The new season is being released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube in a first-of-its-kind simulcast format. Unlike the previous season's weekly schedule, fresh episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2 will now drop every two weeks on both platforms.